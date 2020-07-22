PlayStation 5: Here's where you'll be able to preorder

Captura de pantalla Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Gamers have been eagerly awaiting the new PlayStation 5 since the day it was announced in the fall of 2019, and we're finally getting within sensor range of the big day. The PS5 will be released sometime in Q4 (between October and December) and we're slowly but surely learning about what Sony has been building. We know, for example, that the PS5 will come in two versions -- one with a Blu-ray player and an all-digital discless edition. Sony is also introducing new DualSense controllers and even a wireless headset. We also know that your existing PSVR headset will still work with the PS5, and the majority of the 4000 or so existing PS4 titles should work with the PS5 as well.

Unfortunately, you can't preorder the PlayStation 5. Yet. But you will soon, and retailers are already lining up to take your credit card. Each of the retailers below has rolled out PS5 landing pages. In addition to teasing early features, many let you sign up for mailing lists that will keep you in the loop on when you can preorder your console.

At Amazon's HQ for the PS5, you can see eye candy images of PS5 accessories like the DualSense charging station, Pulse 3D wireless headset and HD camera along with other details like a partial list of official games. There's no sign-up link here though, so you'll have to check back later to get updates about when you can preorder.

Walmart's PS5 page is chock full of videos -- you can watch a trailer for the PlayStation 5 along with teasers for upcoming PS5 games like Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Gran Turismo 7. When you're tired of the PS5 previews, you can sign up for updates from Walmart.

Sign up for updates from Best Buy on PS5 availability and preordering, then scan the retailer's PlayStation 5 headquarters for videos, specs and feature information, as well as trailers for a slew of the upcoming games.

GameStop has a sign-up for notifications about the PS5 as well as a collection of articles about the console, accessories and a handful of the PS5's most notable games.

Target's brief PS5 page doesn't have a lot of details about Sony's new console yet, but you can find a summary of the new accessories and a list of a few of the exclusive titles -- but if you're looking for video, you'll need to look elsewhere. And beware of the "Sign up now" button towards the bottom of the page -- it's for Target offers in general, not the PS5 specifically.

