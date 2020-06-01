PlayStation 5 games reveal event for June 4 is delayed: Everything you need to know

Sony

Sony's said it'll delay a planned June 4 event to discuss new titles for its upcoming PlayStation 5 video game console after protests erupted around the world in response to the killing of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, while in police custody.

Sony had initially planned to hold its event despite the coronavirus pandemic, which shut down the annual E3 video game show this year.

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan initially touted the event as a first look at games that'll be made for the console. It was planned to be held entirely online and will last about an hour.

"While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard," the company said in a statement posted to twitter June 1.

Sony didn't say when it'll plan to hold its rescheduled event. The company earlier said it had several events planned leading up to the PS5's launch in the fall.

When

Sony hasn't said when it'll hold its event. But when it does, we'll update you with the information.

Where

Sony plans to stream whatever event it holds live on its official PlayStation website.

It'll be also streamed live on Sony's PlayStation YouTube page and live on the PlayStation Twitch page.

We'll embed the YouTube link in this post closer to the time, so you'll be able to watch the event in this post.

What we can expect

Sony appears to understand some fans were disappointed with a gaming showcase Microsoft held in early May. That event, which was billed as a first opportunity to see gameplay for titles coming to the upcoming Xbox Series X, was criticized as mostly being a collection of trailers rather than a look at what it'll be like to play new games. Microsoft has another event planned for July, when it plans to show off new games from its own development studios -- including 343 Industries, makers of the hit Halo space combat series and its newest title, Halo Infinite.