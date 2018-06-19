Get Playstation 4 games like Doom and Street Fighter V for $20, starting June 28

Sony

Could your PlayStation 4 game collection use a little boost? Sony lowered the price of several popular PS4 games to $20 a pop.

This is part of Sony's PlayStation Hits promotion, which discounts hit games over the past years to the new low price. The promotion starts June 28.

Some of these games include Bloodborne, Uncharted 4, Battlefield 4, Street Fighter V, Doom and Metal Gear Solid V. The PlayStation Hits games will come in a new red packaging and include a red banner so you know they're included in the Hits lineup. Sony says that more games will be added later.

It's worth noting that some of these games, like Yakuza 0 and Metal Gear Solid V, were on sale for less than $20 during Sony's Best of E3 sale.

You can check out the US PlayStation Hits page for a full list of games. PlayStation Hits are also available in Canada, starting at $20 CAD and varying in price.