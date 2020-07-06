Playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons could earn you $1,000

Nintendo

Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans can grow a real life own money tree this summer by entering a new contest from HighSpeedInternet.com. If you can play New Horizon for 50 hours on Nintendo Switch, the internet provider comparison website may pay you $1,000. The best part? No debt to Tom Nook.

Applications are open until Aug. 6 for US residents 18 years of age and older with a copy of the game and a device. The website only asks that you run an internet speed test and fill out the application to qualify for entry. The candidate will be selected the same day, and must accept by Aug. 16. If you win, you'll have until Sept. 30 to log those 50 hours.

The insanely popular Animal Crossing game became a comfort blanket for Nintendo Switch players amid the coronavirus pandemic. The game's simple tasks, like catching fish and bugs, decorating your island, gardening and collecting fruit, and now swimming -- even just stopping by a friend's island to say hello -- have helped many cope with the loss of normalcy. Island life has started bleeding into reality with folks turning their real-life living spaces into makeshift paradises. One of our editors even threw a virtual birthday party in the game.