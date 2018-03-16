PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is now on Android... in Canada

Tencent Games

In case you haven't been following, battle royale-style games are kind of a big deal these days. The concept is simple: 100 players drop onto an island and fight until there's just one person left standing. It's intense, competitive and stressful in a weirdly fun way -- and it's become a bit of a fad in the gaming industry. Now the game that started it all is available on your phone: today, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG for short) quietly appeared on the Google Play store.

Well, at least in Canada. The officially licensed port is basically in its beta, and limited to just one region for testing purposes. Fortunately, more are on the way -- responding to fans on the game's Facebook page, the game's creators say that they plan to cover "a whole lot more regions in the future." They just want to make sure the game is ready for wider release, first.

Technically, mobile versions of PUBG have been available in China's iOS store for awhile now, but accessing them wasn't easy for North American gamers. It wasn't clear if the mobile version of the game was going to see release in the US until now.

Still, there's no word on when it will hit Google Play or the App Store in the US -- but it's not the only game in town. Earlier this week, Epic Games' battle royale game, Fortnite, also released on mobile. And it's actually pretty great.