Playboy announces Bluetooth headphones, the Icon 1

Playboy Audio

Playboy has a recent history of wacky ideas, and its latest oddball announcement is the company's first Bluetooth headphones: the Playboy Audio Icon 1. You know, because the magazine interviewed Miles Davis or something.

The $149 headphones promise better comfort in a lightweight design and feature the iconic bunny logo over each earcup, as well as the word Playboy on the headband.

Playboy Audio says the Icon 1 has an "ultrapremium distortion-free sound combined with our powerful rich bass offers a superior, industry leading, high-fidelity listening experience".

The Icon 1 also offers "better hands-free calling" (ick) using the company's "advanced microphone technology" and the ability to listen for up to 22 hours per charge.

The magazine's racy history is never far away, especially when it comes to fan extras like the promised and suggestively-named "Pleasures Playlist."

The Icon 1s aren't even the weirdest thing to happen under the Playboy banner in the past few years. In 2015, after 62 years of naked centerfolds, Playboy magazine went non-nude, and yet the decision only lasted for 18 months. In March 2018, six months after founder Hugh Hefner's death, the brand announced it was developing an online cryptocurrency wallet for paying for... the articles; yeah, that's it.