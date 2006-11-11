Play Monday Night Football in the air

Why should ESPN have all the fun? With the Draganflyer remote-control helicopter (trademark spelling), you can run your own wireless air-cam.

Draganfly Innovations

This is no dime-store knockoff either (do dime stores exist anymore)? According to Gizmowatch, "It has a self-leveling feature based on thermal intelligence that uses four infrared sensors to keep a check on temperature difference between sky and ground. The onboard CPU collects the input from these sensors and guides the helicopter to maintain proper level." And don't forget the anti-vibration camera mount.

All that means one thing: It doesn't come cheap. The Draganflyer retails for $2,400. But hey, that's supposedly $600 off the original price. Besides, how often do you get to play Howard Cosell?