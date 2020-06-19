Play Apple Arcade's Crossy Road Castle with friends in new online multiplayer mode

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

On Friday, Apple Arcade, Apple's $4.99-a-month mobile gaming subscription service, launched updates for five games in the App Store. The gaming service has been updating a few games every week in tandem with releasing new titles for its growing catalog of over 120 games that you can play on the iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Apple TV and Mac.

The updates come before Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, which will take place virtually next week.

Here are more details on the updated games.

Read more: 11 best ways to entertain yourself when you're in quarantine

Crossy Road Castle

Developer: Hipster Whale

Hipster Whale

Hipster Whale's Crossy Road Castle -- a sequel to Crossy Road, one of the most popular mobile games of all time -- combines retro video game nostalgia with a modern twist in a Mario-style infinite runner game. With Friday's update, players can now team up with friends and family members anywhere in the world to play in an online multiplayer mode. You'll also find new content, like a construction site-themed tower to explore and climb, new characters and new hats to collect.

Grindstone

Developer: Capybara Games

Screenshot/Apple Arcade

The update to the puzzle-battle game adds 15 new levels and a boss battle as players continue their quest up Grindstone Mountain. Players will also find a new collection of gear, including The Heavy Sword, Grindstone Shield and Mild Discomfort Potion.

Assemble with Care

Developer: ustwo games

Apple/Screenshot by Shelby Brown/CNET

Assemble with Care is a story-driven puzzle game about taking things apart, and putting ourselves back together. This week's update includes a special chapter where players step into the role of Carmen, who is assembling a new espresso machine she bought to impress her older sister. You'll find some new gameplay mechanics, too.

Kings of the Castle

Developer: Frosty Pop

Screenshot/Apple Arcade

The update to his adventure game, where a princess has to save a prince, includes new daily speed runs and a new level. The speed runs will be randomly generated each day, so players can compete with friends for the fastest run. You can also explore a new island full of bats and snakes after dark as you race to save the prince.

Things That Go Bump

Developer: Tinybop

Tinybop/Twitter

This battle royale game takes place in a house filled with spirits. This week's update adds an AR level, bringing all the "things" into your own house. Players can create creatures and battles with friends while trying to work around the house spirits.

For more, check out our full list of Apple Arcade games.