Play 150 classic arcade games on your TV with a wireless Legends tabletop controller for $150

We're huge fans of Arcade1Up cabinets around here -- those three-quarter-scale retro arcade cabinets that tend to be both affordable and authentic. I personally own a Star Wars cabinet, a midpandemic birthday gift. The downside of these cabinets is they each only play a few games. Legends cabinets, on the other hand, tend to throw in the kitchen sink. Not every game is a gem, but the arcade brand makes up for it in volume. Consider the Legends Gamer Pro SE Tabletop Arcade, for example. It plays 150 games, plus it has a BYOG (Bring Your Own Game) mode that makes it fundamentally expandable. Right now, the at Sam's Club. That's $50 off the usual price.

Of course, you need to be a Sam's Club member to get this deal, but I've got you covered there as well. If you're not already a member, you can still get a , and that includes a free rotisserie chicken and eight cupcakes, all for $23.11. So if you stack these deals, you end up saving about $27, get a dinner that I'd recommend adding some sort of vegetable to, and you still get 364 more days of Sam's Club membership to look for more savings.

So back to the tabletop arcade. It's a massive tabletop controller that wirelessly connects to a console that you attach to your TV. The controller supports one or two side-by-side players with a pair of duplicate controls (eight action buttons, two pinball flippers, and a stick) plus a central arcade-quality trackball.

The console comes equipped with 150 licensed arcade games that include Bubble Bobble, BurgerTime, Elevator Action, Operation Wolf, Qix, Space Invaders, Tetris and more. ArcadeNet is a subscription online service that provides access to an even larger library of games, and you get three free months of ArcadeNet and 10 bonus games with this console.

