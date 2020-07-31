11 plant delivery services and garden subscriptions compared: Bloomscape, The Sill, My Garden Box and more

If you've got plans to turn your garden or green space into a bountiful work of art this summer, the recent coronavirus pandemic may have complicated things ever so slightly. Making nonessential in-person trips to plant stores and other garden retailers has become far less attractive, and as much as we miss the smell of Home Depot, it's simply not worth it. And no, you shouldn't plant mystery seeds that show up in your mailbox, either. Instead, check out one of the many online garden and plant delivery services that will send seeds, seedlings, flower bulbs and even full-grown plants -- both potted and ready for planting -- along with instructions for care, gardening accessories and safe garden chemicals, to maximize your garden's output. Many of these online plant and flower services function as online garden marketplaces but if you're indecisive (like me), you can simply input your garden goals and sign up for a monthly subscription to receive a steady shipment of plants, seeds and garden gear sent to your home.

Every garden is different, of course, and so most of these plant delivery and garden subscription services take special care to find out what you're planning to grow and where you plan to grow it. Whether it's pretty flowers and houseplants, or outdoor plants, produce or a mix of all of them, you can tailor your plant delivery to grow the garden of your dreams. Most of these services also take into account the type of light you're able to supply and or the general climate you'll be growing in, so they won't send you any plants that can't survive in your home garden or grow space.

Don't have a grow space? Don't worry. There are even urban gardens and mini-farm stands designed to function with no outdoor space at all. These nifty indoor garden systems like use self-contained seed pods to avoid messy soil situations. Some even come with their own light systems to sprout plants and flowers even in the most unlikely gardening environments.

No matter your setup or situation, there is a home garden service that will help you hone your green thumb or make an ideal gift for a gardener you know. These are the best options for garden subscription and plant delivery services available in 2020, according to our research.

Plant, garden and seed subscription services

Whatever your garden type, size or location, there is a garden subscription service that can have seeds, seedlings and gardening equipment shipped to your door every month.

Make and Grow This company offers three distinct box types depending on your home garden plans. The DIY Edible Flower Garden, for instance, includes seeds for growing pretty floral garnishes like violas, calendula and borage. It's perfect for the home mixologist looking to add some summer botanicals to their operation. Other plans, like the DIY Tea Herb Garden Kit and DIY Garden Kit for Kids, are currently out of stock, but check back as they may be replenished soon.

Urban Organic Gardener This seed of the month club has plans starting as low as $5 per month. You'll get heirloom seeds delivered to your doorsteps for growing herbs, vegetables, legumes and more. The subscription starts with a short questionnaire to find out what kind of garden you have -- indoor, outdoor, hydroponic, low light, etc. -- and what kind of gardening you'd like to do. You can cancel or pause anytime (like during the offseason, for instance). The surprise seed subscription is just $5 per month, while the Pro membership is closer to $15 but includes more seeds and allows for more specification.

Easy Come Easy Grow This monthly vegetable and herb seed subscription includes three different in-season herbs and vegetable seeds at under $6 per month. This company's seeds come from Australia and include plants like coriander, sorrel and various lettuces.

My Garden Box My Garden Box is perfect for the indoor plant-obsessed. Each shipment includes a new house plant and planter with soil, rocks for drainage and instructions for care. This plant delivery service is great if you have lots of space for indoor plants and want to keep expanding your indoor greenery, or if you want to send a one-time gift to a plant lover you know. Plans start at around $35 per month.

Bloomin' Bin is a seed subscription box company that is perfect for those who want to grow both produce and flowers. You can customize your order, starting at under $8 per month, to include seeds for wildflowers only, vegetables only or a combination of both. Some plans like the Basic Bin include both seeds and live plants, while others like the Just Seeds plan will include only, well, seeds. The Premium Bin plan, on the other hand, contains seeds, a soil/plant food sample, pot, grow bag and a project or garden tool.

Plant delivery services

These online marketplaces sell indoor and outdoor plants including tropical, succulents, pet-friendly plants and many more. You can also find bigger plants like fruit trees, vines and shrubs for bigger landscaping projects.

Nature Hills If you've got plans for some serious gardening or landscaping, Nature Hills is a good place to start. It's got everything from houseplants and perennial flowers to literal trees, shrubs and vines. You can find fruit trees and plants here, too, including apple, citrus and stone fruit trees, along with a wide range of berry bushes.

Bloomscape Whether you're looking for indoor or outdoor plants for the home or garden, there may not be a better selection than Bloomscape. Find plants that'll add loads of life and texture to any space, like date palms, bird of paradise, succulents or spider plants. You can shop by categories, including easy care and pet-friendly, and each comes with a clay pot and saucer so it's ready to go upon arrival. Free shipping is available on all orders over $75.

The Sill The Sill is another online plant marketplace with an even larger selection of indoor and outdoor plants, including ferns, figs, orchids and succulents. The Sill offers subscriptions as well: The Plants for Beginners subscription sends one easy-care indoor plant to your home each month, fit with an earthenware pot in black, blush or mint. If you've got a surplus of space for plants, upgrade to the Medium Plants for Beginners subscription or choose the Pet-Friendly subscription for greenery that's safe for dogs and cats.

Indoor gardens and seed pod kits

These innovative companies have created gardens, seed pod systems and grow spaces that can operate in nearly any conditions. Many are self-sustaining and designed to be used indoor, growing herbs, flowers and even produce in low-light settings.

Click & Grow This is an herb and produce garden for folks with even the most limited of living conditions. Click and Grow uses neat and tidy seed pods to grow any number of fruits and veggies. The smallest version, called the Smart Garden 3 ($99), is ideal for a fresh bounty of herbs, while the larger Smart Garden 9 ($199) and three-tiered Smart Garden 27 ($599), can grow real deal produce like lettuce, tomatoes and berries.

Lettuce Grow The Farmstand from Lettuce Grow is a hydroponic, self-watering tower garden perfect for urban spaces with no space for a traditional garden. First, you pick your indoor farm unit, available in five sizes, and then select seedlings from a list of over 200, including greens, veggies, fruits and herbs. The farm doesn't require a lot of hands-on time -- as few as five minutes per week -- and you can expect a harvest in as few as three weeks. Lettuce Grow will help you select appropriate seedlings depending on your space, with the smallest farmstand of 12 plants starting around $350.