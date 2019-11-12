Planned Parenthood launches abortion health care finder app

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Reproductive health care nonprofit Planned Parenthood has announced the Abortion Care Finder online tool. It's designed to help women figure out where they can access information about their options, plus any applicable state requirements and their nearest Planned Parenthood center for safe and legal abortions.

The new app is available on both mobile and desktop, and will personalize info based on users' age, ZIP code and how far along in pregnancy they are. It includes data on gestational limits, parental notification and consent laws, mandatory waiting periods and other relevant rules like those requiring women to make two trips to a health care center.

Planned Parenthood said the tool is a response to "mounting state restrictions on abortion" across not only access to abortion services but also to accurate information. "The Abortion Care Finder uses technology to help put agency back in the hands of our patients," Alexis McGill Johnson, Planned Parenthood CEO, said Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood's Direct app, which offers birth control and treatments for urinary tract infections, is also expanding nationwide, the nonprofit announced in September.

Planned Parenthood launched the Direct app in 2015 and slowly added states. Last October, the app added Texas. Through the app, users could chat with a Planned Parenthood provider online or through video chat to receive an STD testing kit or birth control in the mail.