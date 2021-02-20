Plane drops debris on Denver area as United Airlines flight sees engine failure

John van Hasselt/Getty Images

Debris from a commercial airliner rained down on the Denver area Saturday after an engine failed on a United Airlines flight shortly after the plane took off from Denver International Airport. United flight 328, bound for Hawaii, returned safely to Denver after the mishap, with no injuries reported among the 231 passengers and 10 crew onboard, United said in a statement. Police in Broomfield, a Denver suburb, tweeted Saturday afternoon that no other injuries had been reported.

"Given the number of people who are at Commons Park on a weekend day we are beyond grateful that no one was injured," Broomfield Police said on Twitter, referring to a large public park along the South Platte River in Denver. In addition to the park, the department said debris landed in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods. Dramatic photos posted by the department show the front of an engine housing, the size of a car, lying in a yard just a few feet from the front door of a house.

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Another photo of debris from a home off Elmwood in @broomfield. pic.twitter.com/VXEHEMpeDD — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Additional debris scattered across turf field at Commons Park. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/tmos5HBVwV — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

.@NTSB is sending a team to take over the investigation. Once again please don’t touch or move any debris and report to dispatch at 303.438.6400 ASAP. pic.twitter.com/zBl0s4jIFA — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Other imagery shared on social media included video shot by someone on board, showing the engine on fire; dash cam video of the engine exploding and belching smoke; footage of debris falling into a dog park as children wander about; and passengers cheering after the plane has safely landed.

Flight 328 @united engine caught fire. my parents are on this flight 🙃🙃 everyone’s okay though! pic.twitter.com/cBt82nIkqb — michaela🦋 (@michaelagiulia) February 20, 2021

Pedestrians filmed the falling engine parts impacting the nearby soccer field. @BAREESTHETICSCO pic.twitter.com/YYPdrpqP5Z — JACDEC (@JacdecNew) February 20, 2021

BREAKING



This is the moment United flight 328 landed in DIA



Passengers cheer.



You can see damage to right engine.



Video: Troy Lewis #9news pic.twitter.com/wyYqlEEJgZ — Chris Vanderveen (@chrisvanderveen) February 20, 2021

United said in its statement that it's in contact with the US Federal Aviation Administration, the National Transportation Safety Board, and local law enforcement about the accident. The FAA said in a statement on Twitter that the NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and that the plane was a Boeing 777-200. Boeing said its technical advisers are supporting the NTSB inquiry.