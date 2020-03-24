Plague Inc. is a strategy game where players try to infect the world with a new pathogen. It surged in popularity at the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, developer Ndemic Creations has a new mode in the works for Plague Inc. where players will try to stop a deadly outbreak from taking over the world.
Stopping the pathogen from global domination will take a strategic approach of managing the disease, improving health care systems and controlling real-world actions such as quarantining, social distancing and closing of public spaces, said Ndemic Creations in a post Monday.
Ndemic Creations didn't provide a date of when the new mode would come out but said it would be free for all players.
The developer also said it donated $250,00 to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.
"Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic," said games creator James Vaughan in a release Tuesday. "We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19".
Plague Inc. is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, iOS and Android.
Discuss: Plague Inc. flips the script letting players save the world from a pandemic
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.