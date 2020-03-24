Plague Inc. flips the script letting players save the world from a pandemic

Ndemic Creations

Plague Inc. is a strategy game where players try to infect the world with a new pathogen. It surged in popularity at the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Now, developer Ndemic Creations has a new mode in the works for Plague Inc. where players will try to stop a deadly outbreak from taking over the world.

Stopping the pathogen from global domination will take a strategic approach of managing the disease, improving health care systems and controlling real-world actions such as quarantining, social distancing and closing of public spaces, said Ndemic Creations in a post Monday.

Ndemic Creations didn't provide a date of when the new mode would come out but said it would be free for all players.

The developer also said it donated $250,00 to the Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the World Health Organisation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

"Eight years ago, I never imagined the real world would come to resemble a game of Plague Inc. or that so many players would be using Plague Inc. to help them get through an actual pandemic," said games creator James Vaughan in a release Tuesday. "We are proud to be able to help support the vital work of the WHO and CEPI as they work towards finding a vaccine for COVID-19".

Plague Inc. is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, iOS and Android.