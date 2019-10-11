Google's rumored to be launching a new Pixelbook next week alongside its Pixel 4 phones and other hardware. Well, we might already be getting a good look at the laptop thanks to 9to5Google, which on Friday published a hand-on gallery of what it says is a prototype of the Google Pixelbook Go.
Some of the more interesting features appear to be on the outside of the new Pixelbook Go. It'll reportedly have a "unique, grippy, ribbed back" that feels similar to a washboard, according to 9to5Google. The back of laptop will apparently be a coral color, while the top has a matte finish with a centered logo. The Pixelbook Go will reportedly two USB-C ports as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, something the Pixel 4 isn't expected to have.
The Pixelbook Go will reportedly have a 13.3-inch display, along with a 2MP camera and two far-field microphones that can pick up when you say "Hey Google." Its keyboard is similar to that of the earlier Google Pixelbook with a dedicated Assistant button and trackpad, according to 9to5Google.
We'll know soon if we're actually getting a Pixelbook Go. Google is set to unveil the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, and possibly other hardware, at a launch event on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in New York. The Made by Google event starts at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. UK), and CNET will have a livestream before, during and after the event.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Pixelbook Go leak appears to show off Google's bright new laptop
