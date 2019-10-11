CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Laptops

Pixelbook Go leak appears to show off Google's bright new laptop

Google latest Chromebook will reportedly be unveiled alongside the Pixel 4.

Google Pixelbook

Google released its last Pixelbook in 2017. It featured a sleek convertible design and dedicated Google Assistant button. 

 James Martin/CNET

Google's rumored to be launching a new Pixelbook next week alongside its Pixel 4 phones and other hardware. Well, we might already be getting a good look at the laptop thanks to 9to5Google, which on Friday published a hand-on gallery of what it says is a prototype of the Google Pixelbook Go.

Some of the more interesting features appear to be on the outside of the new Pixelbook Go. It'll reportedly have a "unique, grippy, ribbed back" that feels similar to a washboard, according to 9to5Google. The back of laptop will apparently be a coral color, while the top has a matte finish with a centered logo. The Pixelbook Go will reportedly two USB-C ports as well as a 3.5mm headphone jack, something the Pixel 4 isn't expected to have. 

9to5google-pixelbook-go-prototype-hands-on-17

This might be Google's next Pixelbook. 

 9to5Google

The Pixelbook Go will reportedly have a 13.3-inch display, along with a 2MP camera and two far-field microphones that can pick up when you say "Hey Google." Its keyboard is similar to that of the earlier Google Pixelbook with a dedicated Assistant button and trackpad, according to 9to5Google. 

We'll know soon if we're actually getting a Pixelbook Go. Google is set to unveil the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, and possibly other hardware, at a launch event on Tuesday, Oct. 15, in New York. The Made by Google event starts at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. UK), and CNET will have a livestream before, during and after the event.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 laptops with the best battery life (2019 edition)
4:16
Mentioned Above
Google Pixelbook (512GB)
$1,359
See it
$1,364 Walmart
See It
$1,649 Best Buy
See It
$1,649 B&H Photo-Video
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.
Next Article: Best Buy sale guarantees Black Friday prices today on high-end TVs -- but read this before you buy