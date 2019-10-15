Pixel Buds: Google's new wireless headphones are 'floating computers in your ear'

Sarah Tew/CNET

The Pixel 4 didn't arrive alone Tuesday. At its launch event in New York, Google announced its latest iteration of the Pixel Buds. The wireless headphones follow the similar Apple AirPods and Huawei FreeBuds 3.

"They're floating computers in your ear," said Pixel Buds designer Isabelle Olsen.

Google said the Buds will stay connected up to three rooms away when indoors, with an outdoor connection range that can stretch as long as a football field.

The Buds are expected to last five hours on a single charge, and up to 24 hours when you top up with their wireless charging case.

Smaller than other wireless headphone competitors, the earbuds seal the ear with ergonomic space underneath to allow sensors to pick up ambient noise and adjust speaker volume and microphone range accordingly.

The Pixel Buds will be available in spring 2020, with more details expected in coming months, and will sell for $179.

Google/Screenshot by Caitlin Petrakovitz/CNET