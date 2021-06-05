Pixel Buds A vs. Pixel Buds 2: Every spec compared

It's a battle of the buds: Google's new Pixel Buds A are now available for preorder at just $99, offering a more affordable wireless headphone option for Android users compared to last year's Pixel Buds 2. But the lower price point comes at a cost: The Pixel Buds A lose features that some users may not be happy about.
Pixel Buds 2, which originally sold for $179 but are now available for less, feature wireless charging and the ability to swipe on the earbud for volume control. The Pixel Buds A, meanwhile, only offer USB-C charging and lack the volume swipe controls -- instead, you need to use adjust volume on the device you're streaming from or ask Google Assistant to do it for you. The A-Series also doesn't include the Buds 2's Attention Alerts feature, which can detect ambient sounds like a baby crying or a dog barking and alert you while you're wearing the buds.
In our testing, the sound quality appeared to be the same across both sets. The Buds A are also about 20% lighter than the Buds 2 across the earbuds and the carrying case.
Here's how the Pixel Buds A compare to the Pixel Buds 2 in terms of specs.
Pixel Buds A-Series vs. Pixel Buds 2
|Pixel Buds A-Series
|Pixel Buds 2
|Price
|$99
|$179
|Colors
|clearly white, dark olive
|clearly white, almost black, quite mint, oh so orange
|Weight
|0.18 ounces
|0.19 ounces
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Charging
|USB-C
|USB-C, wireless charging
|Battery life (between in-case charges)
|up to five hours
|up to five hours
|Active noise cancellation
|no
|no
|Passive noise reduction
|yes
|yes
|Wind reduction
|no
|yes
|Adaptive sound
|yes
|yes
|Attention alerts
|no
|yes
|Sweat and water resistant
|yes
|yes
|Swipe for volume control
|no
|yes
|In-ear detection
|yes
|yes
|Google Assistant
|yes
|yes