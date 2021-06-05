Amazon Prime Day 2021 Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Apple's iOS 15 Ford Maverick reveal Mysterious elephant march Stimulus check update

Pixel Buds A vs. Pixel Buds 2: Every spec compared

We compare Google's Pixel Buds wireless headphones to see how they stack up.

The Pixel Buds 2 (left) have a metal nozzle, an extra sensor and three charging pins instead of two, compared to Pixel Buds A (right). 

 David Carnoy/CNET

It's a battle of the buds: Google's new Pixel Buds A are now available for preorder at just $99, offering a more affordable wireless headphone option for Android users compared to last year's Pixel Buds 2. But the lower price point comes at a cost: The Pixel Buds A lose features that some users may not be happy about. 

Pixel Buds 2, which originally sold for $179 but are now available for less, feature wireless charging and the ability to swipe on the earbud for volume control. The Pixel Buds A, meanwhile, only offer USB-C charging and lack the volume swipe controls -- instead, you need to use adjust volume on the device you're streaming from or ask Google Assistant to do it for you. The A-Series also doesn't include the Buds 2's Attention Alerts feature, which can detect ambient sounds like a baby crying or a dog barking and alert you while you're wearing the buds. 

In our testing, the sound quality appeared to be the same across both sets. The Buds A are also about 20% lighter than the Buds 2 across the earbuds and the carrying case. 

Here's how the Pixel Buds A compare to the Pixel Buds 2 in terms of specs. 

Pixel Buds A-Series vs. Pixel Buds 2

Pixel Buds A-Series Pixel Buds 2
Price $99 $179
Colors clearly white, dark olive clearly white, almost black, quite mint, oh so orange
Weight 0.18 ounces 0.19 ounces
Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0
Charging USB-C USB-C, wireless charging
Battery life (between in-case charges) up to five hours up to five hours
Active noise cancellation no no
Passive noise reduction yes yes
Wind reduction no yes
Adaptive sound yes yes
Attention alerts no yes
Sweat and water resistant yes yes
Swipe for volume control no yes
In-ear detection yes yes
Google Assistant yes yes
