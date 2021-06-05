Pixel Buds A vs. Pixel Buds 2: Every spec compared

David Carnoy/CNET

It's a battle of the buds: Google's new Pixel Buds A are now available for preorder at just $99, offering a more affordable wireless headphone option for Android users compared to last year's Pixel Buds 2. But the lower price point comes at a cost: The Pixel Buds A lose features that some users may not be happy about.

Pixel Buds 2, which originally sold for $179 but are now available for less, feature wireless charging and the ability to swipe on the earbud for volume control. The Pixel Buds A, meanwhile, only offer USB-C charging and lack the volume swipe controls -- instead, you need to use adjust volume on the device you're streaming from or ask Google Assistant to do it for you. The A-Series also doesn't include the Buds 2's Attention Alerts feature, which can detect ambient sounds like a baby crying or a dog barking and alert you while you're wearing the buds.

In our testing, the sound quality appeared to be the same across both sets. The Buds A are also about 20% lighter than the Buds 2 across the earbuds and the carrying case.

Here's how the Pixel Buds A compare to the Pixel Buds 2 in terms of specs.

Pixel Buds A-Series vs. Pixel Buds 2 Pixel Buds A-Series Pixel Buds 2 Price $99 $179 Colors clearly white, dark olive clearly white, almost black, quite mint, oh so orange Weight 0.18 ounces 0.19 ounces Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Charging USB-C USB-C, wireless charging Battery life (between in-case charges) up to five hours up to five hours Active noise cancellation no no Passive noise reduction yes yes Wind reduction no yes Adaptive sound yes yes Attention alerts no yes Sweat and water resistant yes yes Swipe for volume control no yes In-ear detection yes yes Google Assistant yes yes