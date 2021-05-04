Google lightsaber Bill and Melinda Gates to separate DogeCoin tops 50 cents Star Wars deals for May the 4th Anker Star Wars R2-D2 mini projector Stimulus check updates Last-minute Mother's Day gifts
Juan Garzon / CNET

Pixel Buds A Series briefly revealed on Android's Twitter account, then deleted

The upcoming ear buds appeared in white.

pixel-buds-a-series.png

Another day, another Android leak.

 Screenshot by CNET

Google has accidentally revealed its upcoming ear buds on Twitter. The Android account tweeted out a picture revealing the new Pixel Buds on Tuesday afternoon, before quickly deleting the tweet.

"Quality sound and quick Bluetooth pairing," the tweet read. "The new Pixel Buds A-Series have arrived. Enjoy one-tap Bluetooth pairing with the updated Fast Pair experience on Android."

Read more: Best true wireless earbuds for 2021

The slip follows Google last month appearing the leak the new Pixel Buds A by showing them off in a dark green color in an email to the Google Nest mailing list, 9to5Google reported in April. 

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.