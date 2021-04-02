Pixel 6 will reportedly sport a Google-made chip

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google's upcoming flagship phone, the Pixel 6, will be powered by a Google-made chip, says a Friday report by 9to5Google. The processor, code-named Whitechapel, was first rumored a year ago to be powering the Pixel phones and Chromebooks of the future.

Pixels sporting the GS101 Whitechapel chip could be launching in the fall, 9to5Google reported, citing internal documents.

Google is reportedly developing Whitechapel chips alongside Samsung, with the processors potentially sharing some specs and software with Samsung's Exynos chips. According to the report, Google phones that'll use the Whitechapel platform include the "Raven" and "Oriole" Pixels -- which could be the Pixel 6 and Pixel 5a.

Google declined to comment. Pixel phones are currently powered by Qualcomm processors.