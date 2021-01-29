Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4 vs. Pixel 4 XL: Google's flagship phones compared

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Google released five different Pixel phones in the United States in 2020, but only three of those remain available for purchase in the Google Store. The Pixel 4 and 4XL, launched last summer, were discontinued less than a year later, though you can buy them in other retailers till supplies last or bring home a refurbished device. Later in the fall, Google went on to drop a duo of budget phones, the Pixel 4A and 4A 5G, as well as the midrange Pixel 5, and these three phones are still up for grabs on the Google Store as well as other retailers.

As you can tell by its name, the Pixel 5 is Google's newest phone, but it's a midrange one that marks a departure from the pricey Pixel phones of years past. While the Pixel 5 has 5G connectivity along with the fantastic cameras that have become the line's main selling point, Google made sure to drop its price to $699 (£599, AU$999) and scale back on some features (like the processor, for instance) perhaps in light of the realization that uber-pricey smartphones can be a tough sell in this pandemic-ravaged economy, especially if those devices don't carry a Samsung or Apple label.

Meanwhile, the last-gen Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, start at $799 (£699, AU$1,049) and $899 (£829, AU$1,279) respectively, and offer a more advanced processor compared to the Pixel 5 and also boast a coveted telephoto lens as part of their dual rear camera setups. On the other end of the spectrum lie the entry-level Pixel 4A and 4A 5G, both of which retain a popular feature that none of the other Pixels mentioned in this article have: the humble headphone jack.

For a more side-by-side comparison of these Pixel phones as well as comparison to their budget counterparts, take a look at our specs chart below.