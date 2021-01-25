Pixel 5 vs. Galaxy S20 FE vs. S20 vs. S20 Ultra: How Google's flagship stacks up against Samsung's S20 phones

Google's Pixel 5 was part of of the last crop of 5G Android smartphones released in 2020. Unlike the pricey Pixel phones of years past, Google took a decidedly midrange-approach to the Pixel 5. While the Pixel 5 has 5G connectivity along with the fantastic cameras that have become the line's main selling point, Google made sure to drop the price to $699 (£599, AU$999) and scale back on some features (like the processor, for instance) in light of the pandemic and perhaps the generally saturated state of the smartphone industry.
One of the fiercest rivals to the Pixel 5 is Samsung's identically priced Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), which was launched as a response to the pandemic. The S20 FE is a lower-cost version of the flashy Galaxy S20 family (comprised of the Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra), but it sticks with the flagship series' top features like the 120Hz display and comprehensive rear camera setup. If you're looking to upgrade your Android phone, you're probably wondering how these Google and Samsung phones square up against each other.
Some of the key differences between them include size (the Pixel 5 is the smallest and lightest of the bunch) the camera setup, expandable storage (the Pixel 5 doesn't have any), and processor. For specifics, take a look at our specs chart below.
Pixel 5 vs. Galaxy S20 FE vs. S20 vs S20 Ultra
|
|Pixel 5
|Galaxy S20 FE
|Galaxy S20
|Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Display size, resolution
|6-inch FHD+ OLED; (2,340 x 1,080 pixels)
|6.5-inch super AMOLED; (2,400x1,080 pixels)
|6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X; (3,200 x 1440)
|6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (3,200x1,440 pixels)
|Pixel density
|432ppi
|405ppi
|563ppi
|511ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in
|6.29 x 2.97 x 0.33 in
|2.72 x 5.97 x 0.311 in
|2.99 x 6.57 x 0.35 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0 mm
|159.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
|69.1 x 151.7 x 7.9 mm
|76.0 x 166.9 x 8.8 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.33 oz; 151g
|6.70 oz; 190g
|5.75 oz; 163g
|7.76 oz; 220g
|Mobile software (at launch)
|Android 11
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Camera
|12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (3x telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide-angle), 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|108-megapixel (wide-angle), 48-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), time-of-flight camera
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|10-megapixel
|40-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|8K
|8K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G) Samsung Exynos 990 (4G)
|64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)
|64-bit octa-core processor (Max 2.7GHz + 2.5 GHz + 2.0 GHz)
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB, 512GB
|RAM
|8GB
|6GB
|12GB (5G), 8GB (LTE)
|12GB, 16GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|Up to 1TB
|Up to 1TB
|Up to 1TB
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|4,500mAh
|4,000mAh
|5,000mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Rear
|In-screen
|In-screen
|In-screen
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate display; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging
|120Hz screen refresh rate, support for 30W fast charging and 15W fast wireless charging
|5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; water resistant (IP68)
|5G enabled; 120Hz refresh rate; 100X zoom; water resistant (IP68)
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$699
|$699
|$999
|$1,399 (128GB), $1,599 (512GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£599
|£599 (4G) £699 (5G)
|£799, £899 (5G)
|£1,199 (128GB), £1,399 (512GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$999
|Converts to AU$975 from USD
|AU$1349 (4G), AU$1,499 (5G),
|AU$1,999 (128GB), AU$2,249 (512GB)
** all prices are at launch