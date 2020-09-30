Pixel 5 specs vs. Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 4A and Pixel 4: What's the difference?

At Google's Launch Night In event, the tech company finally unveiled its latest Pixel phones, the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G, following the August launch of the Pixel 4A. The Pixel 5 is Google's main flagship phone and is the follow-up to last year's Pixel 4. The Pixel 4A 5G, meanwhile, serves as a slightly bumped-up version of the Pixel 4A, which is part of Google's midrange line of phones. The Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4A 5G cost $699 (£599, AU$999) and $499 (£499, AU$799), respectively, with preorders beginning today.
As Google's marquee headset, the Pixel 5 is the most premium and advanced of all phones. It features 5G connectivity, a 90Hz display and reverse wireless charging. Compared to its predecessor, it's $100 cheaper at launch and it makes big jumps in battery capacity and memory. But, it now struts an ultra-wide camera (in lieu of the Pixel 4's telephoto camera), and it doesn't have Google's Soli motion sensing or facial recognition technology.
The Pixel 4A 5G also has 5G, but it doesn't have a higher refresh rate screen and it can't charge other accessories. It's also not water resistant, unlike the Pixel 5. It does, however, have a headphone jack similar to the Pixel 4A.
In the US, the Pixel 5 will be available from retailers on Oct. 29 and you can find the Pixel 4A 5G on shelves Nov. 19. The Pixel 4A is already available through online retailers and carriers.
Take a look at the chart to see the differences among these four Pixel phones, and for more information about either phones, check out CNET's Pixel 5 first-take and Pixel 4A 5G first-take.
Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4A 5G, 4A and 4
|Google Pixel 5
|Google Pixel 4A 5G
|Google Pixel 4A
|Google Pixel 4
|Display size, resolution
|6-inch FHD+ OLED; 2,340 x 1,080 pixels
|6.2-inch FHD+ OLED; 2,340 x 1,080 pixels
|5.81-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels
|5.7-inch OLED; 1,080x2,280 pixels
|Pixel density
|432ppi
|413ppi
|443ppi
|444ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in
|6.1 x 2.9 x 0.3 in
|5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 in
|2.7 x 5.7 x 0.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0 mm
|153.9 x 74 x 8.2 mm (Sub-6 only) 153.9 x 74 x 8.5 mm (mmWave + Sub-6)
|144 x 69.4 x 8.2 mm
|68.8 x 147.1 x 8.2 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.33 oz; 151g
|5.93 oz; 168g (Sub-6 only) 6.03 oz; 171g (mmWave + Sub-6)
|5.04 oz; 143g
|5.7 oz; 162g
|Mobile software
|Android 11
|Android 11
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Camera
|12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12.2-megapixel
|12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
|Storage
|128GB
|128GB
|128GB
|64GB, 128GB
|RAM
|8GB
|6GB
|6GB
|6GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|3,800mAh
|3,140mAh
|2,800mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Rear
|Rear
|Rear
|No
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate display; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging
|5G enabled; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); fast charging
|Dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); fast charging
|Soli motion sensing and touchless gestures; 90Hz display; water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$699
|$499
|$349
|$799 (64GB), $899 (128GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£599
|£499
|£349
|£669 (64GB), £769 (128GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$999
|AU$799
|AU$599
|AU$1,049 (64GB), AU$1,199 (128GB)
*prices listed are at launch
Discuss: Pixel 5 specs vs. Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 4A and Pixel 4: What's the difference?
