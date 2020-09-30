Pixel 5 specs vs. iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8

Google, screenshot by Lynn La/CNET

During a virtual event today, Google unveiled two new phones, the premium Pixel 5 and the more affordable Pixel 4A 5G. The Pixel 5 serves as the successor to last year's Pixel 4 and brings new features including 5G connectivity, an ultra-wide camera and a much larger battery. The phone costs $699 (£599, AU$999) and will be available in the US from retailers on Oct. 29 with preorders starting today.

As Google's marquee handset, the Pixel 5 represents the tech giant's latest offerings in Android 11 software, like a new Hold For Me calling feature, and top-of-the-line hardware. But the device faces stiff competition from several phones, including the popular iPhone 11 and the newly announced Galaxy S20 FE. Devices from smaller companies, like the OnePlus 8, aim to cut the Pixel 5's share of potential Android users as well.

Now playing: Watch this: Google unveils Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G

To see how the Pixel 5 compares spec by spec, check out the chart below. And for more information, read CNET's Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 4A and Pixel 4 comparison as well as everything Google announced at today's Launch Night In event.

Pixel 5 vs. iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8

Google Pixel 5 iPhone 11 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE OnePlus 8 Display size, resolution 6-inch FHD+ OLED; 2,340 x 1,080 pixels 6.1-inch LCD; 1,792x828 pixels 6.5-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels 6.55-inch AMOLED; 1,080x2,400 pixels Pixel density 432ppi 326ppi 405ppi 402ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in 5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 in 6.29 x 2.97 x 0.33 in 6.3 x 2.8 x 0.31 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0 mm 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm 159.8 x 75.5 x 8.4mm 160 x 72.9 x 8.0 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.33 oz; 151g 6.84 oz; 194g 6.70 oz; 190g 6.35 oz; 180g Mobile software Android 11 iOS 13 Android 10 Android 10 Camera 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto) 48-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (macro) Front-facing camera 8-megapixel 12-megapixel 32-megapixel 16-megapixel Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Apple A13 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G), Samsung Exynos 990 (4G) Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Storage 128GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB 128GB, 256GB RAM 8GB Not disclosed 6GB 8GB, 12GB Expandable storage No No 1TB No Battery 4,000mAh Not disclosed 4,500mAh 4,300mAh Fingerprint sensor Rear None (Face ID) In-screen In-screen Connector USB-C Lightning USB-C USB-C Headphone jack No No No No Special features 5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate display; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging Water resistant (IP68); 5G enabled; 120Hz screen refresh rate; Wireless PowerShare 5G enabled; fast charging; 90Hz screen refresh rate Price off-contract (USD) $699 $699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB) $699 $699 (unlocked, 8GB RAM/128GB); $799 (Verizon, 8GB RAM/128GB); $799 (unlocked 12GB RAM/256GB) Price (GBP) £599 £729 (64GB), £779 (128GB), £879 (256GB) £599 (4G), £699 (5G) £599 (8GB RAM/128GB), £699 (12GB RAM/256GB) Price (AUD) AU$999 AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB) Converts to AU$975 UK converts to: AU$1,180 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,370 (12GB RAM/256GB)

*prices listed are at launch