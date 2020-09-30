Pixel 5 specs vs. iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8

During a virtual event today, Google unveiled two new phones, the premium Pixel 5 and the more affordable Pixel 4A 5G. The Pixel 5 serves as the successor to last year's Pixel 4 and brings new features including 5G connectivity, an ultra-wide camera and a much larger battery. The phone costs $699 (£599, AU$999) and will be available in the US from retailers on Oct. 29 with preorders starting today.
As Google's marquee handset, the Pixel 5 represents the tech giant's latest offerings in Android 11 software, like a new Hold For Me calling feature, and top-of-the-line hardware. But the device faces stiff competition from several phones, including the popular iPhone 11 and the newly announced Galaxy S20 FE. Devices from smaller companies, like the OnePlus 8, aim to cut the Pixel 5's share of potential Android users as well.
To see how the Pixel 5 compares spec by spec, check out the chart below. And for more information, read CNET's Pixel 5 vs. Pixel 4A 5G, Pixel 4A and Pixel 4 comparison as well as everything Google announced at today's Launch Night In event.
Pixel 5 vs. iPhone 11, Galaxy S20 FE and OnePlus 8
|Google Pixel 5
|iPhone 11
|Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
|OnePlus 8
|Display size, resolution
|6-inch FHD+ OLED; 2,340 x 1,080 pixels
|6.1-inch LCD; 1,792x828 pixels
|6.5-inch AMOLED; 2,400x1,080 pixels
|6.55-inch AMOLED; 1,080x2,400 pixels
|Pixel density
|432ppi
|326ppi
|405ppi
|402ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in
|5.94 x 2.98 x 0.33 in
|6.29 x 2.97 x 0.33 in
|6.3 x 2.8 x 0.31 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0 mm
|150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|159.8 x 75.5 x 8.4mm
|160 x 72.9 x 8.0 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.33 oz; 151g
|6.84 oz; 194g
|6.70 oz; 190g
|6.35 oz; 180g
|Mobile software
|Android 11
|iOS 13
|Android 10
|Android 10
|Camera
|12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide)
|12-megapixel (standard), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 8-megapixel (telephoto)
|48-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide), 2-megapixel (macro)
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|32-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (5G), Samsung Exynos 990 (4G)
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Storage
|128GB
|64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|128GB
|128GB, 256GB
|RAM
|8GB
|Not disclosed
|6GB
|8GB, 12GB
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|1TB
|No
|Battery
|4,000mAh
|Not disclosed
|4,500mAh
|4,300mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Rear
|None (Face ID)
|In-screen
|In-screen
|Connector
|USB-C
|Lightning
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate display; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging
|Water resistant (IP68); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging
|Water resistant (IP68); 5G enabled; 120Hz screen refresh rate; Wireless PowerShare
|5G enabled; fast charging; 90Hz screen refresh rate
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$699
|$699 (64GB), $749 (128GB), $849 (256GB)
|$699
|$699 (unlocked, 8GB RAM/128GB); $799 (Verizon, 8GB RAM/128GB); $799 (unlocked 12GB RAM/256GB)
|Price (GBP)
|£599
|£729 (64GB), £779 (128GB), £879 (256GB)
|£599 (4G), £699 (5G)
|£599 (8GB RAM/128GB), £699 (12GB RAM/256GB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$999
|AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB)
|Converts to AU$975
|UK converts to: AU$1,180 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$1,370 (12GB RAM/256GB)
*prices listed are at launch
