The next Google Pixel might be getting more cameras and a sleek design overhaul. According to a leaked photo posted on the site SlashLeaks on Wednesday, the Pixel 4XL will have two cameras on the back instead of the single one found on the Pixel 2 and 3. The unreleased 4XL could also have a hole-punch display like the new Galaxy S10 line.
Curious enough the drawing doesn't show a fingerprint reader on the back of the phone. This omission could indicate that the next Pixel phone will have an in-screen fingerprint reader like the OnePlus 6T and Galaxy S10. Of course, the drawing hasn't been verified so it should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, it's still fun to think about.
Discuss: Pixel 4XL leak suggests two back cameras and hole-punch screen
