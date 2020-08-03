Pixel 4A: Yes, Google's new phone still has a headphone jack

Angela Lang/CNET

In addition to the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4A 5G, Google on Monday took the wraps off the budget-friendly Pixel 4A. Available for preorder today and shipping out Aug. 20, the phone costs $349 (£349, AU$599) and features the same camera as the main camera on the Pixel 4 from 2019.

As the cheaper variant of the Pixel 4, the Pixel 4A lacks some of the features included on its flagship counterpart, such as a secondary telephoto camera, wireless charging and water resistance. It does have something the Pixel 4 does not, however -- a headphone jack. Indeed, wired headphone users can rejoice as the Pixel 4A still has the beloved 3.5 mm audio port.

The phone also features Android 10, a fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone and a bigger battery than the Pixel 4. It comes in only one color, black, and unlike past years, there is no bigger Pixel 4A XL size. For more information, read CNET's full Pixel 4A review.