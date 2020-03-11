Pixel 4A leak shows phone on mock billboards, $399 price

Evan Blass

The Pixel 4 was a leaky launch for Google and it appears that its Pixel 4A sibling is following in its footsteps. After details first appeared at the end of 2019, Wednesday brought some additional details suggesting the phone may be nearing release.

Coming from the oft-reliable Evan Blass on Twitter, the new leak is a series of images featuring the phone on what appears to be mock billboards. Beyond showcasing the design and hole-punch front camera the leak also includes a $399 price tag for Google's latest. This starting price would put it in line with the Pixel 3a which debuted at the same price last May.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor has previously been rumored to be powering the device, along with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage. The phone is also expected to keep the 3.5mm headphone jack. These specs were seemingly confirmed by a Spanish YouTuber who posted a video hands-on with the forthcoming phone on Monday.

With Google IO canceled due to coronavirus concerns, it is unclear when or where Google may debut the Pixel 4A. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.