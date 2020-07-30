Pixel 4A launch date teased for Aug. 3

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

We think we know a fair amount about Google's next flagship smart phone -- presumably the Pixel 4A -- but we didn't have a firm sense of when the thing would actually arrive. That changed Thursday, thanks to a clever tease posted to the Made by Google Facebook and Twitter feeds that points to an Aug. 3 launch.

Enlarge Image Google

Notably, both accounts swapped out their header images for a mysterious block of text with words blocked out and a telltale hole punch in the upper corner, seemingly in line with the Pixel's camera design. The Twitter account's bio links out to a Google landing page with similarly blocked-out text, a paragraph of "lorem ipsum" placeholder text, and a rectangular placeholder where the image of a phone should be.

Here's the clever part. Click or tap on those blocked-out words, and the color of the block will change. Change them to line up with the order of the colors in the Google logo -- blue, red, yellow, blue, green, red -- and the words reveal themselves to read, "Introducing The Google Just What You've Been Waiting For Phone."

Right below it? A big, blue date: Aug. 3. Consider our calendars marked.