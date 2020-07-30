We think we know a fair amount about Google's next flagship smart phone -- presumably the Pixel 4A -- but we didn't have a firm sense of when the thing would actually arrive. That changed Thursday, thanks to a clever tease posted to the Made by Google Facebook and Twitter feeds that points to an Aug. 3 launch.
Notably, both accounts swapped out their header images for a mysterious block of text with words blocked out and a telltale hole punch in the upper corner, seemingly in line with the Pixel's camera design. The Twitter account's bio links out to a Google landing page with similarly blocked-out text, a paragraph of "lorem ipsum" placeholder text, and a rectangular placeholder where the image of a phone should be.
Here's the clever part. Click or tap on those blocked-out words, and the color of the block will change. Change them to line up with the order of the colors in the Google logo -- blue, red, yellow, blue, green, red -- and the words reveal themselves to read, "Introducing The Google Just What You've Been Waiting For Phone."
Right below it? A big, blue date: Aug. 3. Consider our calendars marked.
Discuss: Pixel 4A launch date teased for Aug. 3
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.