Pixel 4 XL purportedly shows up again in leaked photos

Made by Google

Can't get enough of images that purportedly show Google's Pixel 4 XL phone? You're in luck. We've already seen a cache of such shots, as well as a video, and now there's more. Vietnam-based phone shop D Store Mobile has leaked twenty or so pictures of a white "test model" of the Pixel 4 XL, according to a report.

The photos don't reveal anything really new, notes The Verge, which published the shots, but they do give us another glimpse, and The Verge's Jacob Kastrenakes does call out a couple of interesting tidbits.

The pics suggest that "the main rear camera will be getting a slightly faster aperture, moving to f/1.73 on the Pixel 4 from f/1.8 on the Pixel 3," he says. And they also hint that the phone "will shoot in 16:9 by default so that photos can take up the entire camera screen, despite the sensor remaining 4:3."

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Google's next flagship phones, the Pixel 4 and 4 XL, are expected to launch in October. They're important devices for Google. They'll serve as the company's ultimate take on its mobile OS -- the most popular OS in the world -- and the phones must stand out, not only from Apple's iPhone but also from other Android rivals, like Samsung's.

You can check out the latest scuttlebutt about the phones in our Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL rumor roundup.