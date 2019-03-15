Pixel 4 XL leak suggests two back cameras and hole-punch screen

Angela Lang/CNET

The next Google Pixel might be getting more cameras and a sleek design overhaul. According to a leaked photo posted on the site SlashLeaks on Wednesday, the Pixel 4 XL will have two cameras on the back instead of the single one found on the Pixel 2 XL and 3 XL.

Famously Google has had only a single rear camera on every Pixel model large and small. The company embraced using AI and machine learning to create photos that rival phones with two rear cameras like the iPhone XS or three back cameras like the Huawei P20 Pro. A second camera could be used for something other than photography like perhaps AR.

SlashLeaks

The drawings of the unreleased 4 XL also show an oval hole-punch display for two selfie cameras like on the new Galaxy S10 Plus. Famously, the Pixel 3 lacks a notch while the Pixel 3 XL has one of the largest found on any phone.

Curious enough the drawing doesn't show a fingerprint reader on the back. This omission could indicate that the next Pixel phone will have an in-screen fingerprint reader like the OnePlus 6T and Galaxy S10.

Of course, the drawing hasn't been verified so it should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, it's still fun to think about.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.