Pixel 4, Pixelbook Go, Nest Mini and more: How to order everything Google just announced

At its Made by Google event in New York on Tuesday, Google unveiled a host of new hardware products. You'll need to wait until next spring for the new Pixel Buds, but you'll be able to put your preorder in today for the rest, including the Pixel 4 phones, Pixelbook Go laptop, Nest Mini speaker and Nest Wifi mesh router.

Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The new Pixel 4 phone packs dual rear cameras (with a healthy dose of computational photography tech), a 5.7-inch display, radar-powered face unlock and new features such as car crash detection and live video captioning. It also loses the Pixel 3's ugly notch. The Pixel 4 costs $799 for the 64GB model and $899 for the 128GB version. Preorders are live and the phone starts shipping on Oct. 24. And for the first time, you can buy the Pixel 4 directly from all major US carriers.

Sarah Tew/ CNET The Pixel 4 XL features a 6.3-inch display and costs $899 for the 64GB model and $999 for the 128GB version. Like its smaller sibling, it comes in black, white or orange. Preorders are live and the phone starts shipping on Oct. 24.

Google Google's new laptop is 13mm thick, weighs 2 pounds and features a 13.3-inch display. It runs Google's cloud-based ChromeOS, of course, and Google claims the battery life is rated at about 12 hours. It's available in black and "not pink." Pricing starts at $649 for a configuration with a Core m3 processor, 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage (this entry-level model is available only in black). The next model in the line costs $849 for a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. These two models are available for predorders now with a ship date of Oct. 28. Thee $849 model is currently available for preorder only in black (and not "not pink") Two higher-end models are listed as "coming soon." You can join the waitlist for the $999 model that features a Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the $1,399 model with a Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4K display.

Sarah Tew/ CNET The latest version of Google's smallest smart speaker adds a home intercom system and free Wi-Fi calling. It starts shipping on Oct. 22 and is available for pre-order today.

Molly Price/CNET Like the Google Wifi mesh system that came before it, the Nest Wifi system features a router that plugs into your modem and a satellite device or two to extend coverage in your home. New to Nest Wifi is a speaker and mic array that lets you use your voice to access Google Assistant. A single router starts at $149, a two-pack with the Nest Wifi Router and one Nest Wifi Point costs $269, while a three-pack with two Nest Wifi Points costs $349. The Nest Wifi system starts shipping on Nov. 4 and you can pre-order it today.

Mentioned Above Google Pixel (32GB, Really Blue) $125 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.