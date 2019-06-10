Pixel 4 leaked renders show rear cameras, bottom speakers

Angela Lang/CNET

Google's Pixel 4 will have a square camera module on the back of the phone as well as no fingerprint scanner, according to reportedly leaked renders.

The square module will have either two or three cameras inside it, the Pixel 4 prototype schematics published Monday by OnLeaks via PriceBaba show.

OnLeaks said the earpiece positioning also shows that the notch will remain.

Another render showed two speaker grills on the edge at either side of the USB-C port, OnLeaks said -- which means the front-face speakers could be abandoned in the next Pixel flagship.

Volume and power are seen on the right-hand side of the phone, with no buttons on the left, PriceBaba said.

The Pixel 4 is rumored to launch in Oct., and will likely run Android Q. It could also be bezel-less, have a hole-punch screen, have two back cameras for four cameras in total and improved dual-SIM capabilities.