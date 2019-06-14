Pixel 4 spotted days after Google confirms its existence

9to5Google

Google tried to control the narrative around the rampant Pixel 4 leaks that have appeared online over the last few weeks, sharing an official image of the back of the phone on Twitter earlier this week. But not even the search giant can control the leaky ship, with a new image of the company's forthcoming Pixel now popping up online.

Captured by an anonymous "tipster" in London, on Friday 9to5Google shared images of the Pixel 4 in the wild, new rear camera square bump and all. No images were shared of the front of the device, which was in what appears to be a fabric case similar to what Google sells for the Pixel 2, 3 and 3A. The site does, however, say that according to their source the phone did have two front cameras and a large "forehead."

In addition to multiple rear cameras, the Pixel 4 is expected to feature a redesigned front that may incorporate Google's Project Soli for allowing hand gestures to control the phone. It is also expected to run Android Q and take advantage of the company's revamped Assistant.

Google is expected to fully detail and release the Pixel 4 in October.

