Pixel 3A vs. Pixel 3, Moto G7, OnePlus 6T: All specs, compared

See how Google's new 2019 phones compare with the Moto G7 and last year's Pixel and OnePlus models.

Angela Lang/CNET

The new Pixel 3A and 3A XL aren't necessarily updates to the existing Pixel 3. Rather the brand new phones are an expansion Google is making to appeal to a wider audience with more affordable handsets. When compared to the Pixel 3 and 3 XL, the 3A and 3A XL cost hundreds less. The 3A starts at $399 in the US, which is $100 more than our favorite budget phone the Motorola Moto G7. The 3A XL starts at $479, which is $70 less than the amazing OnePlus 6T.

The Pixel 3 still has one of the best cameras when it comes to photos, and what's wonderful is the Pixel 3A and 3A XL get the same camera. Sacrifices were made to get the new phones to hit a low price, but not many. The bodies aren't as sleek. There's no water resistance or wireless charging, though there is a headphone jack. 

The Pixel 3A has a slightly larger display inside a slightly larger body than the Pixel 3 -- we're talking millimeters. The 3A has a 5.6-inch OLED display while the larger 3A XL has a 6-inch OLED display. Good news is there isn't a notch!

The new Pixel phones don't get the Pixel 3's Snapdragon 845 processor, which is also found in the OnePlus 6T. Instead they have a Snapdragon 670 processor, which offers better performance than the Snapdragon 632 found in the Moto G7. However, we found the older Snapdragon 845 more powerful in our benchmark tests.

The Pixel 3A and 3A XL fall perfectly in a hole between budget phones like the Moto G7 and higher-end midrange phones like the OnePlus 6T. To put all this in perspective, check out the chart below, which compares the Pixel 3A, 3A XL, 3, OnePlus 6T and Moto G7.

Pixel 3A specs compared to Pixel 3, 3A XL, OnePlus 6T, Moto G7


 Google Pixel 3A Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 3A XL OnePlus 6T Motorola Moto G7
Display size, resolution 5.6-inch OLED; 2,220x1,080 pixels 5.5-inch OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 6.0-inch OLED; 2,160x1,080 pixels 6.41-inch AMOLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.2-inch LCD; 2,270x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 441 ppi 443 ppi 402 ppi 402 ppi 403 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 6.0 x 2.8 x 0.3 in 5.7 x 2.7 x 0.3 in 6.3 x 3.0 x 0.3 in 6.20 x 2.94 x 0.32 in 6.18 x 2.96 x 0.31 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 151.3 x 70.1 x 8.2 mm 145.6 x 68.2 x 7.9 mm 160.1 x 76.1 x 8.2 mm 157.5 x 74.8 x 8.2 mm 157 x 75.3 x 8 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.19 oz; 147g 5.2 oz; 148g 5.89 oz; 167g 6.5 oz; 185g 6.07 oz; 172g
Mobile software Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Camera 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 12.2-megapixel 16-megapixel standard, 20-megapixel telephoto 12-megapixel, 5-megapixel
Front-facing camera 8-megapixel Dual 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 16-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K 4K 4K
Processor 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdraon 670 2.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdraon 670 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB 64GB 128GB, 256GB 64GB
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB 6GB, 8GB 4GB
Expandable storage None None None None Up to 512GB
Battery 3,000 mAh 2,915 mAh 3,700 mAh 3,700 mAh 3,000 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back Back Back In-display Back
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack Yes No Yes No Yes
Special features AR in Google Maps, Timelapse video shooting IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box AR in Google Maps, Timelapse video shooting In-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM, Dash Charging, notifications toggle Water repellent with P2i nano-coating; TurboPower charging
Price off-contract (USD) $399 $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB) $479 $549 (6GB RAM/128GB), $579 (8GB RAM/128GB), $629 (8GB RAM/256GB) $299
Price (GBP) £399 £739 (64GB); £839 (128GB) £469 £499 (6GB RAM/128GB), £529 (8GB RAM/128GB), £579 (8GB RAM/256GB) Converts to £231
Price (AUD) AU$649 AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB) AU$799 Converted: AU$774 (6GB RAM/128GB), AU$817 (8GB RAM/128GB), AU$887 (8GB RAM/256GB) Converts to AU$421
Originally published Tuesday May 7 at 12:30 p.m. PT

