Pixel 3a and 3a XL users complain of phones randomly shutting down

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL smartphones have been randomly shutting down, some users have complained.

According to one post on Reddit, the phone continually dies, and each time it requires a hard reset by holding the power button down for 30 seconds.

"I had 3 shutdowns yesterday, including overnight, causing me to miss my wake alarm," the post said. "And another shutdown tonight."

Another Reddit user said they called Google support after their Pixel 3a was shutting itself down once a day, and was told to do a factory reset.

As reported by Android Police, one Pixel user said that whenever they connect to their work Wi-Fi network and let the phone sit for around 10 minutes, it requires a reboot.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Issues in previous versions of the Pixel have been causing trouble for Google, with the tech giant last week agreeing to a $7.25 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit brought by owners of its original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones.

The affected phones were manufactured prior to Jan. 4, 2017, with the owners suing Google in February 2018 after alleging they were intentionally sold faulty phones.

The original complaint said hundreds of customers had "severe microphone issues."

The Google Pixel 2 XL then experienced burn-in issues later in 2017.