Pixel 3a and 3a XL to be new Google midrange phones, says leak

Angela Lang/CNET

We've seen three generations of Google Pixel phones, and so far they've all been winners. The bummer? They're on the expensive side, with the excellent Pixel 3 starting at $799, £739 or AU$1,199. The larger Pixel 3 XL is even pricier.

Google will be introducing new, more affordable phones called the Pixel 3a and 3a XL, according to leaked information given to 9to5Google. The 3a will sport a 5.6-inch display, while the 3a XL will come with 6 inches of screen, the publication reports.

The report says the 3a will come with 4GB of RAM and run on a Snapdragon 670 processor, much less powerful than the Pixel 3's Snapdragon 845 but almost certainly robust enough for what you actually use a phone for. The 3a line will have a 12-megapixel rear camera and a wide-angle 8-megapixel selfie camera, according to the report.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone XR vs. Pixel 3: How to choose the best phone

The Pixel 3's best feature is its camera. On paper, if the leak is accurate, the rear camera on the 3a and 3a XL would be similar to the original Pixel 3's 12-megapixel shooter. Of course, this would have to be field-tested. A midrange phone with such a high-end camera certainly would be a winning combination.

This leak is of course not an official confirmation of any sort, however it does confirm previous rumours that Google is working on a midrange Pixel phone -- which could potentially be released in August.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.