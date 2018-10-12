The Pixel 3 is one of Google's most refined phones yet. It's got the specs to compete with the iPhone XS and Galaxy 9, sports dual 8-megapixel front-facing cameras for spectacular selfies and even supports wireless charging, all for hundreds less than the competition.

On top of all that, it ships with Android Pie, along with the deep well of Google's services, not to mention retooled camera processing that promises vivid low light photography and features to help select your best photo.

But how does it stack up with previous versions of the Pixel? We put together an exhaustive chart of all the various specs so you can see how the older Pixels stand up to the latest from Google's current flagship line of phones.