Pixel 3 vs. Pixel 2 vs. Pixel: Every spec, compared

Google's latest phone comes with top-tier features, but here's how it stacks up to previous versions.

The Pixel 3 is one of Google's most refined phones yet. It's got the specs to compete with the iPhone XS and Galaxy 9, features dual 8-megapixel front-facing cameras for spectacular selfies and even supports wireless charging, all for hundreds less than the competition. 

On top of all that, it ships with Android Pie, along with the deep well of Google's services, not to mention retooled camera processing that promises vivid low light photography and features to help select your best photo.

But how does it stack up with previous versions of the Pixel? We put together an exhaustive chart of all the various specs so you can see how the older Pixels stand up to the latest from Google's current flagship line of phones.

Pixel comparison


 Google Pixel 3 Google Pixel 2 Google Pixel
Display size, resolution 5.5-inch "flexible" OLED; 2,280x1,080 pixels 5-inch AMOLED; 1,920x1,080 pixels 5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
Pixel density 443ppi 441 ppi 441 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.7x2.7x0.3 in 5.7x2.7x0.3 in 5.7x2.74x0.34 in (at its thickest)
Dimensions (Millimeters) 145.6x68.2x7.9 mm 145.7x69.7x7.8 mm 143.8x69.54x8.58 mm (at its thickest)
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.2oz; 148g 5.04 oz; 143g 5.04 oz; 143g
Mobile software Android 9 Pie Android 8 Oreo Android 7.1 Nougat
Camera 12.2-megapixel 12-megapixel 12.3-megapixel
Front-facing camera Dual 8-megapixel 8-megapixel 8-megapixel
Video capture 4K 4K 4K
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (2.5GHz + 1.6GHz octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (2.35GHz + 1.9GHz, octa-core) Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core)
Storage 64GB, 128GB 64GB, 128GB 32GB, 128GB
RAM 4GB 4GB 4GB
Expandable storage None None None
Battery 2,915 mAh 2,700 mAh 2,770 mAh
Fingerprint sensor Back cover Back cover Back cover
Connector USB-C USB-C USB-C
Headphone jack No No Yes
Special features IPX8, wireless charging support, Pixel Buds USB-C headphones in the box Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready Google Assistant; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR-ready
Price off-contract (USD) $799 (64GB); $899 (128GB) $649 (64GB), $749 (128GB) $649 (32GB); $749 (128GB)
Price (GBP) £739 (64GB); £839 (128GB) £629 (64GB), £729 (128GB) £599 (32GB); £699 (128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,199 (64GB); AU$1,349 (128GB) AU$1,079 (64GB), AU$1,229 (128GB) AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB)
