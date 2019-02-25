Pixel 3 Lite and 3 XL Lite possibly identified in FCC filings

Angela Lang/CNET

Shortly after Google introduced its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL flagship phones last year, rumors began to circulate that the company was planning to release cheaper versions of the devices. Unofficially called the Pixel 3 Lite and 3 XL Lite, the phones may have been spotted Monday in new FCC filings, 9to5Google reports. The Lite phones would be more affordable than the original Pixels, giving potential midrange phone buyers more options to consider.

Earlier this month, it was suspected that the new phones were listed under the model numbers G020B, for the 3 Lite, and G020F, for the 3 XL Lite. Now six new additional listings popped up under Google's name that could point to three different variants for each phone (possibly for different storage options). SAR levels and radiation reports, which every phone has to comply to with the FCC, were also included in the filings.

The report lists a confidentiality agreement with the FCC that ends in August as well. Google usually debuts Pixel phones in October, which could mean that the Lite phones will roll out before the successors to the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are announced. A few rumored specs for the Pixel 3 Lite include a Snapdragon 670 processor, a plastic body and the same camera as the Pixel 3. It may also be available through the US carrier Verizon by spring.

Google did not immediately reply to a request for comment.