Pixel 3 has totally leaked so Google's teasers get creative

Google's big event is next week on Oct. 9, but thanks to the well-developed rumor network of 2018 we know a lot already about its expected Pixel 3 phones, new Chromecast streamer and Pixel Slate tablet.

So what's a consumer tech giant to do? Offer up clever teaser illustrations ribbing the rumor mill.

The Internet has speculated that there’s a “Super Selfie Mode” coming. Sorry Internet — no comment.



Tune in 10/9 to see what we’ve really been working on. #madebygoogle



Doodle by Google hardware designer Jacqueline Bae pic.twitter.com/9ivOUV9rv1 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 5, 2018

Responding to the usual worries about phone sizes, for example, it shows drawing boards with ideas for a tiny keychain-size phone and a huge sandwich-board-size model.

"To the Reddit user who asked if the next phone will be 'way bigger' -- rest assured. We tested several phone sizes. Some were more successful than others," Google wrote in a tweet posted Friday.

To the Reddit user who asked if the next phone will be “way bigger” — rest assured. We tested several phone sizes. Some were more successful than others.



Come back 10/9 to see for yourself. #madebygoogle



Doodle by Google hardware designer Jacqueline Bae pic.twitter.com/kSao62DKdB — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 5, 2018

We've heard rumors of a mini Pixel. Which begs the question how “mini” is too mini? We have a feeling the next one will be a bit bigger than this. Tune in on 10/9 to see for yourself. #madebygoogle https://t.co/3NGrvi8uC2



Doodle by Google hardware designer, Jacqueline Bae pic.twitter.com/vJl42zDG27 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 3, 2018

You can follow new illustrations -- will we see a Goldilocks version? -- on Google's Instagram or Twitter feeds.