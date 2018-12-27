CNET también está disponible en español.

Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL Lite may come to Verizon in spring 2019

More rumors surface about budget versions of Google's flagship phones.

Reports about Google's supposed budget model of its Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL phones, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL Lite, are taking shape; the latest says that the new phones are coming to Verizon in spring 2019. 

The news comes via a source for Android Police, adding to the supposed photos that surfaced at the end of November from Wylsa, one of the blogs that had gotten its hands on the Pixel 3 XL before it was released.

Wylsa also said that the cheaper models will have plastic backs instead of glass, incorporate midrange Snapdragon 670 processors and come with 4GB RAM/32GB of storage. 

We reached out to Google for comment but didn't immediately hear back.

Google Pixel 3 XL

