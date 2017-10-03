Google's Google's Oct. 4 Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL release is only a day away, but the wait isn't over yet.

Google is rumored to stagger the release of its next two Pixel phones, with the Pixel 2 arriving Oct. 19 and the larger Pixel 2 XL landing on Nov. 15, according to VentureBeat. It's expected that both phones will have preorder periods before their respective release dates.

If the release dates are accurate, people may have to wait an extra four weeks to get the plus-size version of the Pixel. If correct, this is a different approach from last year, when Google released both Pixels at the same time. There's no suggestion yet if there would be a production delay, like the one reportedly affecting the iPhone X's Nov. 3 release day, or if this could be some sort of strategic sales move to capitalize on the upcoming holiday season.

Google did not respond to a request for comment.

The report complements leaked Pixel 2 XL images from Monday, which allegedly show off the phone's hardware with features like thin bezels and dual speakers above and below the screen.

...and without a case pic.twitter.com/4QrvyM9Hro — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017

The back side of the alleged Pixel 2 was also shown off in the report, highlighting the rear camera, fingerprint sensor, and color options like white, black, black/white, and blue. Unfortunately, there were no signs of a headphone jack.

Other reported Pixel 2 and 2 XL specs include:

Pixel 2: 5-inch 1080p resolution display with a 16:9 aspect ratio



Pixel 2 XL: 6-inch 2K resolution display with a 18:9 aspect ratio



12-megapixel rear camera (both)



Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor (both)



64GB and 128GB storage options (both)



Now Playing: Watch this: Expect new Google Pixel phones on Oct. 4

The Pixel 2 is said to cost $650 (about £480/AU$810) for 64GB of storage or $750 (£555/AU$935) for 128GB. The Pixel 2 XL is rumored to hit at $850 (£630/AU$1,060) and $950 (£700/AU$1,185) based on storage.

We'll hear all the official Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL details on Wednesday, so stay tuned to CNET for our live show and all the news.