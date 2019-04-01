Pixel 2 removed from Google store

Josh Miller/CNET

Google is no longer selling the Pixel 2 on its online store.

A link for the phone will redirect you to the Pixel 3, Android Police noticed Monday. The Pixel 2 XL was also nowhere to be found under a list of phones on Google's store, but a web search for the device still shows a link where you can buy it. The Pixel 2 XL has, however, been marked down around $300, to $1,099.

Google is rumored to be launching a less expensive, mid-range phone that's been nicknamed the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3 Lite. Removing the Pixel 2 from its store could be a sign that the company is making room for a newer device. Google stopped selling the Pixel and Pixel XL on its store around this same time last year.

The company rolled out the Pixel 2 and 2 XL in October 2017. It marked down the phones around Valentine's Day this year.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.