Google is no longer selling the Pixel 2 on its online store.
A link for the phone will redirect you to the Pixel 3, Android Police noticed Monday. The Pixel 2 XL was also nowhere to be found under a list of phones on Google's store, but a web search for the device still shows a link where you can buy it. The Pixel 2 XL has, however, been marked down around $300, to $1,099.
Google is rumored to be launching a less expensive, mid-range phone that's been nicknamed the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3 Lite. Removing the Pixel 2 from its store could be a sign that the company is making room for a newer device. Google stopped selling the Pixel and Pixel XL on its store around this same time last year.
The company rolled out the Pixel 2 and 2 XL in October 2017. It marked down the phones around Valentine's Day this year.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Discuss: Pixel 2 removed from Google store
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.