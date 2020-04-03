Pixar's Onward is now available on Disney Plus

Disney/Pixar

Onward is now available to watch on in the US. The Pixar Animation Studios movie features Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Chris Pratt and Tom Holland as elf brothers in a world that mixes magic and modern conveniences.

The Disney Plus availability follows the film's digital release back on March 20, when it became available to buy via most major digital platforms. The quick jump to digital after its March 6 theatrical release was due to the disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, which has shuttered movie theaters around the world.

"While we're looking forward to audiences enjoying our films on the big screen again soon, given the current circumstances, we are pleased to release this fun, adventurous film to digital platforms early for audiences to enjoy from the comfort of their homes," Director Dan Scanlon and Producer Kori Rae said in a statement in March.

Last month, the company brought Frozen 2 to its streaming service three months early.

The global coronavirus outbreak has forced movie theaters to close in the US and many other countries, resulting in Disney delaying blockbusters like Mulan and Black Widow. It's also shuttered its theme parks and suspended production on live action movies and shows like The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (the MCU series is meant to come to Disney Plus in September).

Non-Disney movies and shows have been postponed similarly, and many media companies are movies available for digital purchase available for digital purchase early.

The new strain of coronavirus, which can develop into a respiratory illness called COVID-19, was discovered in Wuhan, China, in December and has since spread globally. As of Friday morning, it had infected more than 1 million people around the world and caused more than 55,000 deaths.