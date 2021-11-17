Pixar's new Turning Red trailer puts a fuzzy spin on coming-of-age story

Pixar

Being a kid can be fraught enough, without the added complication of morphing into a giant, bipedal red panda.

In the new trailer for Pixar's Turning Red, that's exactly the situation faced by 13-year-old Mei, who, thanks to a family "quirk," turns into a red panda when she feels a strong emotion.

The trailer, out Wednesday, shows how Mei navigates her newfound fluffiness with the help of family and friends, including her mom, voiced by Sandra Oh.

"Sick. I've always wanted a tail," one friend tells her, unfazed.

Turning Red hits theaters in March.