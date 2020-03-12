In the new trailer out Thursday for Disney Pixar Animation Studio's Soul, middle school band teacher Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) finds himself -- on what promised to be the best day of his life -- plummeting down a manhole and into the cosmic place where souls get their personalities.
In an effort to get back into his body, he's got to convince a new soul who hasn't gone to Earth yet (voiced by Tina Fey) what exactly is so great about being alive.
Soul is slated to hit theaters June 19.
Discuss: Pixar's new Soul trailer shows what's good about being alive
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.