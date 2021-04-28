Pixar's Luca gets delightful trailer ahead of Disney Plus release

Pixar/Disney

Upcoming Pixar movie Luca got a trailer on Wednesday, giving us a taste of the Italian Riviera adventure. It's hitting on June 18, and tells the tale of a pair of sea monsters who take on human forms to explore the surface world.

Luca and his buddy -- who seems like the kind of friend that'll just get him in trouble -- get into Mediterranean seaside town fun, but their true nature threatens to bring it all crashing down.

The movie was originally set for a theatrical release, but Disney opted to bring it to its streaming service due to coronavirus concerns. It's the second Pixar feature to take this route: Soul, which won a pair of Oscars last Sunday, went straight to streaming in December.

Unlike upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Widow, the Pixar movies are available to subscribers at no extra charge.