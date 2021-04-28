Samsung Unpacked CES 2022 back in Vegas Apple earnings Pokemon Snap Joe Rogan and COVID disinformation Biden's next stimulus bill
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Pixar's Luca gets delightful trailer ahead of Disney Plus release

The sea monster adventure comes to the streaming service this summer.

Listen
- 00:10
luca-online-use-v300-514c-pub-pub16-3981

Luca is going on an Italian Riviera adventure.

 Pixar/Disney

Upcoming Pixar movie Luca got a trailer on Wednesday, giving us a taste of the Italian Riviera adventure. It's hitting Disney Plus on June 18, and tells the tale of a pair of sea monsters who take on human forms to explore the surface world.

Sign up for Disney Plus

Luca and his buddy -- who seems like the kind of friend that'll just get him in trouble -- get into Mediterranean seaside town fun, but their true nature threatens to bring it all crashing down.

The movie was originally set for a theatrical release, but Disney opted to bring it to its streaming service due to coronavirus concerns. It's the second Pixar feature to take this route: Soul, which won a pair of Oscars last Sunday, went straight to streaming in December. 

Unlike upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Black Widow, the Pixar movies are available to subscribers at no extra charge. 