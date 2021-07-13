Pixar's next movie launches a giant panda rampage in Turning Red trailer

If your parents ever embarrassed you, this one's for you: Pixar's new film Turning Red is about a teenage girl who doesn't just go a conspicuous crimson color when she feels awkward -- she turns into an actual giant red panda.

Sandra Oh from Killing Eve voices the protective mother of this unfortunate teenager, played by young actress Rosalie Chiang. It's directed by Domee Shi, who won an Oscar for her Pixar short film Bao, attached to Incredibles 2, in 2018.

Turning Red's release date is March 11, 2022. There's no word yet if it will follow the likes of Black Widow and Pixar's last film, Luca, and launch directly on streaming service Disney Plus.