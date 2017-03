Disney and Pixar just released the trailer for "Coco," the companies' latest collaboration. The animated movie, which is set in Mexico, is about "a 12-year-old boy named Miguel who sets off a chain of events relating to a century-old mystery, leading to an extraordinary family reunion," according to IMDb. And judging by the trailer, a magical guitar, a small-screen star and an otherworldly setting also play a big part in the movie.