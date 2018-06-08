Pixar chief John Lasseter will leave Disney for good

Corinne Schulze/CNET

John Lasseter is out, and this time for good. Last November, the award-winning Disney animator, Pixar co-founder, director and executive producer took a six-month leave of absence amid sexual harrassment allegations, and now he's officially leaving the company at the end of the year.

Lasseter is staying on as a consultant through Dec. 31, and it sounds like he might have other plans after that: "I have decided the end of this year is the right time to begin focusing on new creative challenges," he said in a statement.

It's worth noting that "taking a leave of absence," "staying on as a consultant" and "focusing on new creative challenges" are all time-honored euphemisms used when an company executive gets canned.

However, it sounds like Disney is positioning this as an amicable arrangement, as you'll see in the full statement below.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, where claims of sexual assault and misconduct are being taken more seriously than ever, it'd be more surprising if Lasseter returned to Disney than if he left permanently following his six-month leave of absence.

Here are the full statements from Disney and Lasseter: