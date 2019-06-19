Pixar

Disney's Pixar Animation Studios has announced that its next feature film will be called Soul. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19, 2020. "One year from today, Pixar Animation Studios will take you on a journey from the streets of New York City to the cosmic realms to discover the answers to life's most important questions," Pixar posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

The studio has also set up an Instagram account for Soul.

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after Pixar released the first trailer for its upcoming film Onward, with the Disney-owned studio tweeting the official poster and the first teaser trailer in late May.

Toy Story 4 also came out in theaters earlier this month, showing how far Pixar's animation has come in the last two decades.

Walt Disney Studios' updated film release schedule for the next few years sees Onward launching on March 6. Also scheduled for 2020 are The King's Man -- the third Kingsman movie -- on Valentine's Day, the live-action Mulan movie on March 27, an untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film on May 1, Artemis Fowl on May 29, Jungle Cruise on July 24, another untitled Marvel film on Nov. 6, an untitled Disney animation on Nov. 25 and Cruella on Dec. 23.

Then, 2021 should see the studio launch three more Marvel movies in February, May and November; four Disney live-action movies in March, May, July and October; one Disney animation in November; one Pixar animation in June; the next Indiana Jones installment in July; and Avatar 2 on Dec. 17.

In 2022, we should get three more Marvel movies, four Disney live-actions, one Disney animation, two Pixar animations and a Star Wars movie. 2023 so far features one Disney live-action and Avatar 3. The years 2024 and 2026 each have an untitled Star Wars movie; and Avatar 4 and 5 should hit screens in 2025 and 2027.

This year, Disney and Pixar have also got The Lion King, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on the release slate.

