Pivotal Game of Thrones scene even better with Titanic music

Spoilers ahead for Game of Thrones season 8.

First, a lilting flute sings. Then, power drums activate. Finally, Celine Dion belts out, "You're here, there's noooooothing to fear!" But there's no Leonardo DiCaprio in sight. This is a fan-made tribute to Arya Stark's best stabby-stabby moment in all of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones viewers took to Twitter to demand someone match up My Heart Will Go On from the epic 1997 James Cameron movie Titanic with the scene from episode 3 where Maisie Williams guts the Night King with a Valyrian steel dagger.

Digital content manager Shahbaz Khan stepped up and delivered the devastating mashup. "Everything's better with Titanic music," Khan wrote. Why yes, it is.

If that short clip isn't enough for you, then check out an extended version from social media manger and video producer Riley Winn.

I would like to point out some similarities between Celine Dion and the Night King. Dion was born in the north in Charlemagne, Canada, a place that's known for getting plenty cold. The Night King comes from the frigid north of Westeros.

The Night King raises his arms to raise the dead. In the video for My Heart Will Go On, Dion raises up her arms in a very similar fashion, though she doesn't create any zombies (that we know of).

In conclusion, Arya's attack on the Night King mixed with the Titanic theme song could not be any more perfect. Also, Celine Dion would probably win the game of thrones if she wasn't so busy touring.

